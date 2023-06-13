Policybazaar Shares Gain After Loss Narrows In Q4
Shares of PB Fintech Ltd. rose on Tuesday after its loss narrowed in the fourth quarter.
The company reported a loss of Rs 9 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with Rs 220 crore losses in the same quarter a year ago.
PB Fintech owns insurance distributor PolicyBazaar and digital credit platform Paisabazaar.
PolicyBazaar had previously announced three lines under its new initiatives. Two of them, PB Partners and PB Corporate, were opened after PB Fintech received an insurance licence from the Insurance Regulator and Development Authority of India, in 2021. The third was the expansion of its business into Gulf countries.
#Q4WithBQ | #PBFintech's loss narrows to Rs 9 crore in fourth quarter vs Rs 220 crore, year-on-year.— BQ Prime (@bqprime) May 30, 2023
In conversation with Chairman & Group CEO Yashish Dahiya and Founder & Executive VC Alok Bansal. @sajeetkm #BQLive https://t.co/Nd2zG5F1de
Shares of PB Fintech rose as much as 5.82% intraday before paring gains to trade at 3.76% at 11:05 a.m., compared to a 0.51% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 11 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, one suggests a 'hold', and one maintains a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets suggests an upside of 19.4%.