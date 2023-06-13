Policybazaar Shares Gain After Loss Narrows In Q4

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd. rose on Tuesday after its loss narrowed in the fourth quarter.

The company reported a loss of Rs 9 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with Rs 220 crore losses in the same quarter a year ago.

PB Fintech owns insurance distributor PolicyBazaar and digital credit platform Paisabazaar.

PolicyBazaar had previously announced three lines under its new initiatives. Two of them, PB Partners and PB Corporate, were opened after PB Fintech received an insurance licence from the Insurance Regulator and Development Authority of India, in 2021. The third was the expansion of its business into Gulf countries.