PolicyBazaar Shares Gain After Large Trades

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd., the owner of insurance aggregator Policybazaar, gained after two large trades on Friday.

As many as 2.28 crore shares, equaling 5.1% of the equity, changed hands in two large trades on the National Stock Exchange, according to pre-market Bloomberg data.

Though buyers and sellers weren't immediately known, according to a Bloomberg report, Japan's SoftBank was expected to sell shares worth Rs 1,000 crores in the company via a block deal on Friday.

The Masayoshi Son-led fund had offered to tender shares at a floor price of Rs 440.2, according to the terms being quoted. That is a 4.6% discount on Policybazaar’s Thursday closing price.