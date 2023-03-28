PNC Infratech Shares Gain After Clinching Order Worth Rs 819 Crore

PNC Infratech Ltd. shares were trading higher after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth Rs 819 crore.

PNC Infra bagged the order from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to construct a 4-lane highway from Singraur Uphar to Baranpur Kadipur Ichauli on NH-731A with paved shoulders in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The project is to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years after construction.