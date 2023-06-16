PNC Infratech May Get Rerated On Road Assets Sale To KKR: Nomura

PNC Infratech Ltd. sale of its road assets to KKR may lead to a likely rerating, according to Nomura.

If the deal materialises, Nomura said, the stock could be rerated to 12 times its earnings ratio compared to the current 10 times. The research firm maintains a 'buy" on the stock with a price target of Rs 375 per share, implying an upside potential of about 16% from Thursday's close.