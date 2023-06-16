PNC Infratech May Get Rerated On Road Assets Sale To KKR: Nomura
The company plans to sell 12 road assets to KKR, including seven operational assets.
PNC Infratech Ltd. sale of its road assets to KKR may lead to a likely rerating, according to Nomura.
If the deal materialises, Nomura said, the stock could be rerated to 12 times its earnings ratio compared to the current 10 times. The research firm maintains a 'buy" on the stock with a price target of Rs 375 per share, implying an upside potential of about 16% from Thursday's close.
Nomura On PNC Infratech
Maintains a 'buy" rating with a price target of Rs 375 apiece.
The company is in an advanced stage of discussions with the Highway Infrastructure Trust of KKR for the sale of a portfolio of its 12 road assets. This includes seven operational assets and three assets that are due to become operational in the near term.
The deal's enterprise value is Rs 9,000 crore. As of the end of FY23, the total debt in these assets was Rs 6,900 crore and the equity investment was Rs 1,700 crore, based on a company statement during the March 2023 quarter.
The deal's enterprise value implies an equity value of Rs 2,100 crore against a book equity value of Rs 1,700, which leads to a price-to-book ratio of 1.24 times. This is higher than the brokerage's current valuation of a one-time P/B for these assets.
Divestment of these assets is likely to lead to a rerating of the stock to 12.0 times its price-to-earnings ratio. This may result in a further 21% upside to our current target price and imply a 42% upside from the current share price level.
Nomura is negative on broader roads and EPC space. However, with its strong order book and low-debt balance sheet, Nomura sees PNC Infratech placed favourably in the space.
Shares of PNC Infratech ended 1.57% higher at Rs 323.65 apiece on Thursday, compared with a 0.36% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target implies an upside of 27.5%.