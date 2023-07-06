PNB, IDBI Bank And Canara Bank Upgraded To Large-Cap Category By AMFI

Banking stocks took the lead among those being reclassified as large-cap companies by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank Ltd., and Canara Bank were among the seven stocks that were moved up the ranks from mid-cap to large-cap categories as part of a biannual reclassification of stocks by the industry body.

AMFI categorises stocks into large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap based on their daily average market cap over a six-month period. The 100 companies with the highest average daily market cap over this period are classified as large caps. The next 150 get classified as mid-cap, with the remaining being small-cap.