PNB Housing Finance Shares Jump Over 8% After NPA Recovery Of Rs 784 Crore

Shares of PNB Housing Finance were trading 4.97% higher at Rs 666.95 apiece compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:34 a.m. The stock gained as much as 8.29% intra-day at Rs 688 apiece, the highest level since July 25.

It has risen nearly 51.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 23.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.

Out of the 10 analysts tracking PNB Housing Finance, seven maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.6%.