PNB Housing Finance Shares Jump Over 8% After NPA Recovery Of Rs 784 Crore
The account has been resolved through an asset-reconstruction-company sale under the Swiss Challenge method.
Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. jumped over 8% on Monday after the lender fully recovered a large corporate non-performing account of Rs 784 crore.
The account has been resolved on Saturday through an asset reconstruction company sale under the Swiss Challenge method, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of PNB Housing Finance were trading 4.97% higher at Rs 666.95 apiece compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:34 a.m. The stock gained as much as 8.29% intra-day at Rs 688 apiece, the highest level since July 25.
It has risen nearly 51.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 23.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.
Out of the 10 analysts tracking PNB Housing Finance, seven maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.6%.