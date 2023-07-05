PKH Ventures Withdraws Rs 380-Crore IPO After Poor Response From QIB

PKH Ventures Ltd. has withdrawn its Rs 379.4-crore initial public offering after receiving a subdued response from investors

The company cited a poor response from qualified institutional buyers as the reason behind this decision, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"... due to non-fulfillment of commitment by qualified institutional buyers, the company and promoter selling shareholder, in consultation with IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd. (the BRLM), have decided to withdraw the IPO, vide resolution passed by the board on July 4, 2023," the company said.

Only 65% of the maiden share sale was subscribed by the end of the day on June 4, the last day of the issue. SEBI guidelines mandate a subscription of at least 90% for an IPO to be deemed successful.