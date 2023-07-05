PKH Ventures Withdraws Rs 380-Crore IPO After Poor Response From QIB
PKH Ventures Ltd. has withdrawn its Rs 379.4-crore initial public offering after receiving a subdued response from investors
The company cited a poor response from qualified institutional buyers as the reason behind this decision, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
"... due to non-fulfillment of commitment by qualified institutional buyers, the company and promoter selling shareholder, in consultation with IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd. (the BRLM), have decided to withdraw the IPO, vide resolution passed by the board on July 4, 2023," the company said.
Only 65% of the maiden share sale was subscribed by the end of the day on June 4, the last day of the issue. SEBI guidelines mandate a subscription of at least 90% for an IPO to be deemed successful.
The QIB portion of the IPO saw the worst turnout, with only 11% subscription. Non-institutional investors placed bids for 1.67 times the portion set aside for them, while the retail portion was subscribed at 99% at the close of the issue.
PKH Ventures is involved in construction, development, hospitality, and management services.
Proceeds from the IPO were to be used for equity investment in the subsidiary—Halaipani Hydro Project Pvt. Ltd.—for the development of a hydropower project worth Rs 124.1 crore.
The company was also planning to infuse Rs 80 crore into its subsidiary, Garuda Construction, to fund long-term working capital requirements. The IPO proceeds were to be used to pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, as well as fund expenditures for general corporate purposes.
The maiden share sale included a fresh issue of Rs 270.2 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 109.1 crore. The price band for the issue was Rs 140–148 per share.
Promoter Praveen Kumar Agarwal intended to sell over 98.31 lakh shares in the offer-for-sale portion.