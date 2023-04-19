Piramal Pharma Shares Jump The Most Since Listing As U.S. FDA Closes U.S. Facility Inspection

Shares of Piramal Pharma surged 8.91% to Rs 78.25 apiece as of 11:00 a.m., compared to a 0.10% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced as much as 10.30% intraday, the most in 42 months or since its listing on Oct. 19, 2022.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.

Out of the five analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 42%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing