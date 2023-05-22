Piramal Pharma Shares Gain After U.S. FDA Clearance For Facility
U.S. FDA completed inspection of the company’s Pithampur facility with no Form 483 observations.
Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd. gained the most in two weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made no observations following an inspection of one of its facilities in Madhya Pradesh.
The U.S. drug regulator completed the good manufacturing practices and pre-approval inspection of the company’s Pithampur facility with no Form 483 observations. The facility was under inspection from May 15 to 19. The regulator assigned a No Action Indicated designation after the facility visit.
Shares of Piramal Pharma rose as much as 4.45% intraday before paring gains to trade 1.71% higher at Rs 74.3 apiece, compared to a 0.34% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:03 a.m. on Monday.
Total traded volume stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 53.3.
Six analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 45.9%.