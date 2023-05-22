Piramal Pharma Shares Gain After U.S. FDA Clearance For Facility

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd. gained the most in two weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made no observations following an inspection of one of its facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

The U.S. drug regulator completed the good manufacturing practices and pre-approval inspection of the company’s Pithampur facility with no Form 483 observations. The facility was under inspection from May 15 to 19. The regulator assigned a No Action Indicated designation after the facility visit.