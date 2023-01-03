Piramal Pharma Shares Gain After Jefferies Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd. gained after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' call.

Contract manufacturing turnaround, steady growth for complex hospital generics, and scale-up of consumer health should drive annualised growth of 12%/21% for revenue/Ebitda over FY22–25, allaying leverage concerns, the brokerage said in its Jan. 2 note.

The scrip is trading at "attractive" valuations of 13.3 times and 10.6 times FY24 and FY25 enterprise value-to-Ebitda, respectively, Jefferies said, calling it a "steep" discount to Indian peers.

Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and price target of Rs 150, implying an upside of 29%.