Piramal Enterprises Shares Fall Post Investor Day: Here's What Analysts Say
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. and Jefferies have maintained their previous ratings and target price for the stock.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.'s shares declined by 3.5% after the company's 'Investor Day' on Monday.
Brokerages including Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. and Jefferies have maintained their previous ratings and target price for the stock. The expectations based on management commentary, however, are mixed.
"The company is progressing on the right track, with clear tangible milestones set for itself," said Emkay Global. The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating, with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,230.
"We expect low interest bearing assets, higher opex to cap RoA below 1.5% over FY23-26," Jefferies said. The company has guided for a 3% RoA target by FY28. "At 0.85x FY24 book value, risk reward appears unattractive."
Shares of Piramal Enterprises fell as much as 4.4%, before paring loss to trade 4.19% lower at 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday, compared to a 0.1% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 28.08% on a year-to-date basis, compared to a 6.74% rise in the Nifty.
Of the eight analysts tracking the stock, six maintained a 'buy' rating, while two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 9.2%
Brokerage's Key Takeaways On Piramal's Investor Day
Emkay Global
Maintains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,230, implying 11% upside.
Clarity about the core activity, unlocking value from financial investments, and optimal utilisation of capital provided comfort.
Company progressing well on its medium-term plan of 3% RoA and should be assessed over medium-term outlook and beyond the near term.
Management reiterates 70:30 retail-wholesale AUM mix target by FY28.
Retail focus on multiproduct offering without directly competing with large banks.
Wholesale focus is to build a granular book in real estate and Corporate Mid-Market Lending.
Alternative Assets Under Management to grow to $3.5 billion by FY28 versus $1 billion in FY23.
Life Insurance Annual Premiums to grow at 50% CAGR during FY23-28.
Jefferies
Maintains 'underperform' with a price target of Rs 920, implying a 16.8% downside.
Low interest-earning assets, higher opex to cap RoA under 1.5% to FY26, compared to a FY28 target of 3%.
Risk-reward unattractive at 0.85 times FY24 book value.
Company to target self-employed customers in the retail segment in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, avoiding direct competition with large banks.
Management expects 23% CAGR in retail AUM by FY28 to Rs 85-90 crore.
Company expects AUM of Rs 35-40 crore by FY28, as it builds a granular wholesale 2.0 portfolio.
Company plans to look out for acquisition opportunities in lending business, to absorb excess capital.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Maintains 'buy' rating with a 1.5% upward revision in the price target to Rs 1,280, implying 15.6% upside.
Brokerage expects 8% CAGR in total AUM over FY23-25, driven by 45% CAGR in retail AUM.
Improvement in RoA driven by NIM improvement, opex moderation and steady credit costs of 1.7-1.8%.
Sustenance of affordable housing growth and opex trajectory are key monitorables for a retail RoA guidance of 2.5-3.0% by FY28.
Real estate and Corporate Mid-Market to contribute 75-80% and 20-25% of wholesale AUM, respectively.
Piramal Enterprises is capturing the gap in the NBFC space and underpenetrated tier-2 and 3 markets, through wholesale small developer financing.