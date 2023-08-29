Piramal Enterprises Shares Fall Post Investor Day: Here's What Analysts Say

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.'s shares declined by 3.5% after the company's 'Investor Day' on Monday.

Brokerages including Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. and Jefferies have maintained their previous ratings and target price for the stock. The expectations based on management commentary, however, are mixed.

"The company is progressing on the right track, with clear tangible milestones set for itself," said Emkay Global. The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating, with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,230.

"We expect low interest bearing assets, higher opex to cap RoA below 1.5% over FY23-26," Jefferies said. The company has guided for a 3% RoA target by FY28. "At 0.85x FY24 book value, risk reward appears unattractive."

Shares of Piramal Enterprises fell as much as 4.4%, before paring loss to trade 4.19% lower at 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday, compared to a 0.1% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 28.08% on a year-to-date basis, compared to a 6.74% rise in the Nifty.

Of the eight analysts tracking the stock, six maintained a 'buy' rating, while two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 9.2%