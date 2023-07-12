Pidilite, Titan Downgraded By Citi Due To High Valuation

Shares of Titan rallied 20.11% in the June quarter, outperforming the NSE Nifty 50 benchmark. This leaves limited upside potential for the stock to grow, forcing Citi to downgrade it to 'neutral' from 'buy' with a target price of Rs 3,280 apiece, implying an upside of 5.29%.

However, the research firm remains constructive on Titan's near-term as well as long-term growth prospects due to company-specific initiatives like lightweight jewellery, micromarkets, and regional products, bundled with industry tailwinds, according to a July 11 note.

Citi's target multiple factors in the near term as well as long-term growth potential and return on capital.

Therefore, it sees limited scope for further re-rating and has marginally lowered its estimated earnings per share by 0.2–0.5% for the financial year 2024–26.