Pidilite Industries Shares Decline After Q4 Revenue Misses Estimates

Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd. declined after its fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimates.

The company's March quarter revenue rose 7.27% to Rs 2,689.25 crore but missed analyst estimates of Rs 2,735.43 crore.

Apart from this, the company's Non-Executive Vice-Chairman NK Parekh stepped down, and Apurva N Parekh was designated as the executive vice chairman.

The company has decided to discontinue operations of the Sargent Art division, in a phased manner. The division posted revenue of Rs 128.80 crore and a loss before tax of Rs 5.2 crore in the recently concluded fiscal.

The company's net profit rose 11.28% year-on-year to Rs 283.03 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the analyst estimates of Rs 283.14 crore.