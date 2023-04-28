PI Industries Shares Up 9.6% As It Enters API, CDMO Space After Twin Acquisition 

Shares of PI Industries Ltd. rose the most in nearly 21 months as it announced a twin acquisition into the active pharmaceutical ingredient and contract development and manufacturing organisation space.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, PI Health Sciences, will acquire the Indian subsidiary of Therachem Research Medilab—TRM India—for $42 million, or Rs 343.37 crore.

Furthermore, the company will acquire Solis Pharmachem for $3 million, or approximately Rs 24.53 crore, along with Archimia for 34.2 million euros, or approximately Rs 307.81 crore.

Additionally, PI Health Sciences will acquire employees, contractors, and certain identified movable and immovable assets with intellectual property rights from TRM US. These assets will be acquired by paying an upfront amount of $5 million, or approximately Rs 40.88 crore, on the date of consummation of the transaction.