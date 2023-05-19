PI Industries Shares Turn Volatile After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates
The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 37.28% YoY to Rs 280.6 crore, compared with estimate of Rs 312.53 crore.
Shares of PI Industries Ltd. turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses on Friday after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.
The results were announced after market hours on Thursday.
The company's net profit rose 37.28% year-on-year to Rs 280.6 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. The analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 312.53 crore.
The board proposed a final dividend for fiscal 2023 of Rs 5.50 per share, subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting dated Aug. 17.
This takes the total dividend to Rs 10 per share for the year.
PI Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.21% at Rs 1,565.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,632.46 crore).
Ebitda up 12.39% at Rs 342.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 400.88 crore).
Ebitda margin at 21.9% vs. 21.86% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.6%)
Net profit is up 37.28% at Rs 280.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 312.53 crore).
Shares of PI Industries fell 0.55% to Rs 3,233 apiece, compared to a 0.09% fall in the S&P BSE Sensex as of 11:12 a.m. The stock swung between an intraday low of Rs 3,164.50 and a high of Rs 3,405.75 so far on Friday.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its monthly average.
Of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, four suggest a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 18.9%.