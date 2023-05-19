PI Industries Shares Turn Volatile After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of PI Industries Ltd. turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses on Friday after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The results were announced after market hours on Thursday.

The company's net profit rose 37.28% year-on-year to Rs 280.6 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. The analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 312.53 crore.

The board proposed a final dividend for fiscal 2023 of Rs 5.50 per share, subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting dated Aug. 17.

This takes the total dividend to Rs 10 per share for the year.