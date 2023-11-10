PI Industries Q2 Review: Analysts Expect Strong Growth Momentum To Continue
The agrisciences company's Q2 consolidated net profit rose 44% YoY to Rs 480.5 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 419.3 crore
PI Industries Ltd.'s good earnings in the second quarter indicate a strong undercurrent for specialised products in the industry despite weakness in generic products, according to HSBC Global Research.
However, a delayed and erratic monsoon and high inventories in India led to a weak domestic performance, it said in a note on Thursday. HSBC expects strong growth momentum to continue, and other chemicals should support growth in PI Industries, given the potential from new verticals like pharma.
The agrisciences company's consolidated net profit rose 44% year-on-year to Rs 480.5 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday, beating the Rs 419.3 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Custom synthesis manufacturing delivered strong volume-led growth, with the management reiterating a 20% growth guidance with an improving margin, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. said.
PI Industries Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 2,117 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,138.5 crore)
Ebitda up 27.7% at Rs 551.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 528.9 crore)
Margin at 26.05% vs 24.4% (Bloomberg Estimate: 24.70%)
Net profit up 43.5% at Rs 480.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 419.3 crore)
Here's What Analysts Have To Say About Q2 Earnings
HSBC Global Research
The research firm maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,400, implying an upside return potential of 20.6%.
PI commissioned two new products for exports and three new products for the domestic market during the quarter. It also received approval for a new diamide, Pioxaniliprole.
The company has a target to spend Rs 8–8.5 billion (more back-ended) in the core business in the financial year. This is targeted towards new plants, research and development, and technology upgrades or acquisitions. In the first half of the fiscal, it spent only Rs 2.7 billion, excluding pharma.
The pharma acquisitions could add 7–10% to export revenues in the fiscal.
While the pharma assets may contribute little to profitability in the near term as investments continue, "we estimate they have potential to reach 20–22% margins once integration is complete".
The infrastructure upgrade for Archimica in Italy and efforts to build up the business pipeline are positive.
These acquisitions also alleviate growing concerns around portfolio concentration risks for the company's CSM portfolio and, at the same time, open the target market beyond agchem.
Management continues to evaluate opportunities in domestic and international markets for agchem and biotech, including brands and distribution beyond pharma.
Jefferies
Retains a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,290, implying an upside of 20%.
The company's strong growth visibility in the CSM in key products insulates it from global agrochemical destocking.
Pharma would fare better in the second half on revenue improvement.
Destocking better than peers as strong growth visibility in key products insulating from the destocking cycle
CSM order book robust at $1.8 billion, management reiterates 18–20% revenue growth guidance.
Shares of PI Industries rose as much as 2.44% during the day to Rs 3,737 apiece. The stock was trading 2.16% higher at Rs 3,726.8 per share compared to a 0.03% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 1.25 a.m.
It has risen 8.66% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.10 as of 12.28 a.m.
Twenty-one out of the 26 analysts tracking PI Industries maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 12%.