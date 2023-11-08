PI Industries Q2 Results: Profit Rises 44%, Beats Estimates
The company's Q2 revenue rose 19.6% to Rs 2,117 crore vs Rs 1,770 crore over the same period last year.
PI Industries Ltd.'s profit increased in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The company's profit rose 43.5% year-on-year to Rs 480.5 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 419.3 crore.
PI Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 2,117 crore vs Rs 1,770 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,138.5 crore).
Ebitda up 27.7% at Rs 551.5 crore vs Rs 431.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 528.9 crore).
Margin at 26.05% vs 24.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.70%).
Net profit up 43.5% at Rs 480.5 crore vs Rs 334.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 419.3 crore).
Shares of the company closed 1.78% higher at Rs 3,577 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.19% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday.