Phoenix Mills Shares Gain As Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage With 'Overweight'
The brokerage has set price target of Rs 1,700 apiece, citing potential to benefit from India's consumption growth.
Shares of Phoenix Mills Ltd. gained on Monday after Morgan Stanley & Co. initiated coverage on the stock after seeing its potential to benefit from India's consumption growth.
The brokerage initiated coverage with 'overweight' rating and a price target of Rs 1,700, implying an upside of 31%. "Our rating is based on Phoenix Mills' portfolio of high-quality destination malls in top metros and the planned expansion of rental assets from 9 msf in fiscal 2022 to 21 msf in fiscal 2027," it said.
This should drive an Ebitda CAGR of 27% over fiscal 2024–2025, it said.
The company has a portfolio of well-located, mixed-use destination malls, the brokerage said in a March 24 note. "It is well positioned to benefit from India's consumption growth story through its large and growing portfolio of mall assets."
Phoenix Mills is in its expansion phase, with an aim to more than double its rental portfolio over the next three to four years. The balance sheet of the company stands strong with Rs 1,500 crore of net debt as of December 2022, implying 20% net gearing, the brokerage said.
"The stock is currently trading at a 31% discount to NAV, which we believe is inexpensive in view of the real estate developer's stable rental income, high-quality assets, embedded growth, upcoming expansion, and strong balance sheet," Morgan Stanley said.
Shares of Phoenix Mills gained 2.96% to Rs 1,319.7 as of 10:03 a.m., compared to a 0.43% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 2.8 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 50.
Of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain 'buy', one recommends a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg.
The 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 25.6%.
New Asset Creation
The real estate developer, in partnership with private equity firms, aims to expand its mall portfolio to 14 msf and its office portfolio to 7 msf over the next three to four years, Morgan Stanley said.
The brokerage expects that its operations will generate about Rs 900 crore of surplus cash in FY23, which should double in the next three to four years.
"To capitalise on the India consumption growth story and leverage its cash flows, Phoenix Mills is planning the next leg of growth for fiscal 2028–32 by entering new cities such as Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, the National Capital Region, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," Morgan Stanley said.
What Are The Risks?
However, there are also multiple risks that the brokerage flagged in its view.
These included the pre-leasing of Phoenix Mills' large upcoming office supply, totaling 5 msf over the next three years; a slowdown in consumption growth due to adverse macroeconomic conditions; and further interest rate hikes, hurting cash flows and cap rates.
Potential exit events for private equity partners and execution challenges given the developer's large under-construction portfolio also pose key risks, according to Morgan Stanley.