Phoenix Mills Shares Gain As Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage With 'Overweight'

Shares of Phoenix Mills Ltd. gained on Monday after Morgan Stanley & Co. initiated coverage on the stock after seeing its potential to benefit from India's consumption growth.

The brokerage initiated coverage with 'overweight' rating and a price target of Rs 1,700, implying an upside of 31%. "Our rating is based on Phoenix Mills' portfolio of high-quality destination malls in top metros and the planned expansion of rental assets from 9 msf in fiscal 2022 to 21 msf in fiscal 2027," it said.

This should drive an Ebitda CAGR of 27% over fiscal 2024–2025, it said.

The company has a portfolio of well-located, mixed-use destination malls, the brokerage said in a March 24 note. "It is well positioned to benefit from India's consumption growth story through its large and growing portfolio of mall assets."

Phoenix Mills is in its expansion phase, with an aim to more than double its rental portfolio over the next three to four years. The balance sheet of the company stands strong with Rs 1,500 crore of net debt as of December 2022, implying 20% net gearing, the brokerage said.

"The stock is currently trading at a 31% discount to NAV, which we believe is inexpensive in view of the real estate developer's stable rental income, high-quality assets, embedded growth, upcoming expansion, and strong balance sheet," Morgan Stanley said.