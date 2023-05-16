P&G Health Shares Gain After Q3 Profit Growth
The company's net profit for the quarter rose 15.7% at Rs 59.19 crore, against Rs 51.16 crore in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. rose 2.24% intraday during trade on Tuesday after the company announced its third quarter results for the year ending in June.
Its net profit for the quarter rose 15.7% to Rs 59.19 crore, against Rs 51.16 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 19.83% to Rs 320.92 crore, against Rs 267.82 crore in the same quarter last year.
Ebitda increased 15.84% to Rs 79.66 crore, with a margin of 24.82% against 25.68% last year.
Shares of Procter & Gamble Health rose 2.03% to Rs 4,775 apiece, compared to a flat NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:05 a.m. The stock rose 2.24% intraday, the most since April 25.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 54.14.
The one analyst tracking the stock recommends a 'buy,' according to Bloomberg data.