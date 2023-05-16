P&G Health Shares Gain After Q3 Profit Growth

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. rose 2.24% intraday during trade on Tuesday after the company announced its third quarter results for the year ending in June.

Its net profit for the quarter rose 15.7% to Rs 59.19 crore, against Rs 51.16 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 19.83% to Rs 320.92 crore, against Rs 267.82 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebitda increased 15.84% to Rs 79.66 crore, with a margin of 24.82% against 25.68% last year.