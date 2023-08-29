PG Electroplast Shares At All-Time High On QIP Announcement
Shares of PG Electroplast Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after it announced a qualified institutional placement of equity shares at a floor price of Rs 1,641.09 per share.
The electronic manufacturer's board of directors approved the fundraise at its meeting on Monday. The QIP of equity shares has a face value of Rs 10 each for qualified institutional buyers, according to an exchange filing.
PG Electroplast's stock was trading 9.29% higher at Rs 1,956.4 apiece compared to a 0.13% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:38 a.m. The shares rose as much as 13.75% intra-day to hit a record high of Rs 2,036.3 apiece.
It has risen 74.7% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 85, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Three analysts tracking PG Electroplast maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 2.6%.