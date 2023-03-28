Stock Market Holidays In April 2023: BSE & NSE To Remain Closed On These Days

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are the two most prominent stock exchanges in India that facilitate the buying, selling, and trading of stocks and securities in India. These two stock markets remain open all-year round with a few annual holidays. In the year 2023, the NSE and BSE will be following a total of 15 annual holidays.



Previously in 2022, the exchanges only had 13 official holidays, so there are two extra stock market holidays in the current year. Of these 15 annual holidays in 2023, three fall in the month of April. Additionally, the stock market exchanges also remain closed on weekends, i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.