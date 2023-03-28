Stock Market Holidays In April 2023: BSE & NSE To Remain Closed On These Days
Not including the weekends, the two major Indian stock exchanges will remain closed for three holidays in April 2023.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are the two most prominent stock exchanges in India that facilitate the buying, selling, and trading of stocks and securities in India. These two stock markets remain open all-year round with a few annual holidays. In the year 2023, the NSE and BSE will be following a total of 15 annual holidays.
Previously in 2022, the exchanges only had 13 official holidays, so there are two extra stock market holidays in the current year. Of these 15 annual holidays in 2023, three fall in the month of April. Additionally, the stock market exchanges also remain closed on weekends, i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.
List Of Stock Market Holidays In April 2023
Refer to the table below to check out the full list of stock market holidays for NSE and BSE in April 2023.
Mahavir Jayanti (April 4)
Mahavir Jayanti is a significant festival for the Jain community that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara (spiritual teacher) of Jainism. This festival is an opportunity for Jains to reflect on the life and teachings of their revered spiritual leader.
Good Friday (April 7)
Good Friday is a day of remembrance for Christians all over the world and commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This holiday is observed on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. On this day, Christians attend church services, offer prayers, and reflect on the suffering and sacrifice of Christ, who gave his life for the redemption of humanity.
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14)
Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday in India that celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a social reformer and the architect of the Indian Constitution. It is observed on April 14 every year. On this day, people pay their respects to Babasaheb, as he is famously known, by honouring his statues, organising cultural programmes, and participating in seminars and discussions about his life and work. Ambedkar Jayanti serves as a reminder of the struggles faced by marginalised communities in India and the need for social justice and equality.
