Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE To Remain Shut For Mahavir Jayanti

The BSE Sensex closed 0.19% higher at 59,106.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.22% to end at 17,398.05. Sensex, Nifty held on to gains to end at four-week high

Crude oil futures surged the most in almost a year after OPEC announced a production cut that threatened to worsen inflation and push global central banks to tighten monetary policy further.

The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.36%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 1.17%.

Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Information Technology, Oil and Gas, Utilities, Power, Energy, and Teck indices declined.

The market's breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,775 stocks rose, 856 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.