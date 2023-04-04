Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE To Remain Shut For Mahavir Jayanti
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will be closed on April 4 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. This is the first holiday of the three in the month of April. Stock markets will also remain closed on April 7 for Good Friday and on April 14 on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
According to stock exchanges holiday 2023, which is made available on the BSE website, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading in Currency Derivative Segment will also remain suspended today. Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. Trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets will also be suspended today.
How Markets Performed Yesterday
The BSE Sensex closed 0.19% higher at 59,106.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.22% to end at 17,398.05. Sensex, Nifty held on to gains to end at four-week high
Crude oil futures surged the most in almost a year after OPEC announced a production cut that threatened to worsen inflation and push global central banks to tighten monetary policy further.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.36%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 1.17%.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Information Technology, Oil and Gas, Utilities, Power, Energy, and Teck indices declined.
The market's breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,775 stocks rose, 856 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Stock Market Holidays in 2023
In the year 2023, the NSE and BSE will be following a total of 15 annual holidays. Previously in 2022, the exchanges only had 13 official holidays, so there are two extra stock market holidays in the current year. Additionally, the stock market exchanges also remain closed on weekends, i.e. Saturdays and Sundays. Check out the full list of stock market holidays in 2023 here.