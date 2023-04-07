Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE To Remain Shut For Good Friday
In the entire calendar year, the markets have 15 annual holidays in 2023, two more than last year.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will be closed today on April 7 on account of Good Friday. This is the second such holiday of the three in the month of April. Stock market will also remain closed on April 14 on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
According to the exchanges holiday list for 2023, which is made available on the BSE website, there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading in Currency Derivative Segment will also remain suspended today.
Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. Trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets will also be suspended on April 7.
How Markets Performed Yesterday
Sensex, Nifty logged second week Of gains on RBI's surprise rate pause. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 144 points, or 0.24%, higher at 59,832.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 42 points, or 0.24%, higher at 17,599.15.
The day was dominated by RBI MPC's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged.