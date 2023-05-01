Stock Market Holiday On May 1: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Today On Maharashtra Day
On April 28, The S&P BSE Sensex Index closed up 463 points at 61,112.44 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 150 points
The National Stock Exchange, or NSE, and the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE, are the two most well-known stock exchanges in India that enable the selling, buying, and trading of stocks and securities in India. Except for a few annual holidays and the weekends, these two bourses are open every day of the year.
According to the stock market holidays’ calendar for 2023, the NSE will be closed to equity trading on 15 days this year. As a result, there will be two more holidays for the NSE this year than there were in 2022, when there were only 13 days off for the stock market. One of these 15 annual holidays in 2023 falls in May.
Is Stock Market Open Today?
Stock market will remain closed today on account of Maharashtra Day. Trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for entire Monday session, today.
Stock Market will open tomorrow on May 2 - the regular share market trading hours are from 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM. There's also a pre-opening session before 9:15 AM and a post-closing session after 03:30
Stock Market Holidays In May 2023
Check out the date mentioned below of the stock market holiday for NSE and BSE in May 2023.
Monday, May 1, 2023: Maharashtra Day
The Indian state of Maharashtra observes Maharashtra Day, also called Maharashtra Diwas, as a public holiday. This day is observed as a holiday to honour the establishment of the Indian state of Maharashtra. Political speeches, ceremonies, parades, and a wide range of public and private events are held to honour Maharashtra's history, customs, and traditions on this day.
Why Is Maharashtra Day So Important?
Following the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the nation was divided into states based on linguistic distinctions. Bombay was recognised as a state under the State Recognition Act of 1956. At the time of its foundation, languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Konkani, and Kuchi were spoken in Bombay.
Movements developed, calling for the division of the country into two states, one speaking Marathi and Konkani and the other Gujarati and Kutchi. These demands took on a public face, thanks to the Mahagujarat and Samyukta Maharashtra movements.
Finally, the state of Bombay was split into Gujarat and Maharashtra after being approved by the Parliament. On May 1, 1960, the legislation was approved, and ever since, the day has been recognised separately in the two states as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day.