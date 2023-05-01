Stock Market Holiday On May 1: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed Today On Maharashtra Day

The National Stock Exchange, or NSE, and the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE, are the two most well-known stock exchanges in India that enable the selling, buying, and trading of stocks and securities in India. Except for a few annual holidays and the weekends, these two bourses are open every day of the year.

According to the stock market holidays’ calendar for 2023, the NSE will be closed to equity trading on 15 days this year. As a result, there will be two more holidays for the NSE this year than there were in 2022, when there were only 13 days off for the stock market. One of these 15 annual holidays in 2023 falls in May.