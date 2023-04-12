Q4 Results In April: Check The Dates On Which TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank & Others Will Announce Their Earnings

Let’s take a look at the dates on which some of these prominent companies are releasing their Q4 earnings and results.

Tata Consultancy Services will be announcing Q4 results on April 12.

Infosys will be announcing Q4 results on April 13.

HDFC Bank will be announcing Q4 results on April 15.

Angel One will be announcing Q4 results on April 17.

Hathway Cable and Datacom will be announcing Q4 results on April 17.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance will be announcing Q4 results on April 18.

CRISIL will be announcing Q4 results on April 18.

ICICI Lombard will be announcing Q4 results on April 18.

Tata Coffee will be announcing Q4 results on April 18.

Vivanta will be announcing Q4 results on April 18.

ICICI Securities Ltd. will be announcing Q4 results on April 19.

Tata Communications will be announcing Q4 results on April 19.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will be announcing Q4 results on April 20.

ICICI Bank will be announcing Q4 results on April 22.

Bajaj Auto will be announcing Q4 results on April 25.

Nestle India will be announcing Q4 results on April 25.

HDFC Asset Management will be announcing Q4 results on April 25.

Nippon Life India will be announcing Q4 results on April 25.

Tata Consumer Products will be announcing Q4 results on April 25.

Bajaj Finance will be announcing Q4 results on April 26.

HDFC Life Insurance will be announcing Q4 results on April 26.

Maruti Suzuki will be announcing Q4 results on April 26.

Poonawalla Fincorp will be announcing Q4 results on April 26.

SBI Life Insurance will be announcing Q4 results on April 26.

Axis Bank will be announcing Q4 results on April 27.

Bajaj Finserv will be announcing Q4 results on April 27.

Wipro will be announcing Q4 results on April 27.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial will be announcing Q4 results on April 28.

UltraTech Cement will be announcing Q4 results on April 28.

These dates are as per the data made available on BSE India website and might change