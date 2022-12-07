Petrol Diesel Price Today On December 7 In New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Etc.
Fuel prices in India continue to remain steady on December 7, 2022. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) derive these prices based on various factors and release the updated petrol price and diesel price every morning at 6:00 am.
Now, let us take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 7, as recorded at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (December 7, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – The petrol price in New Delhi today is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - Today, the petrol price in Mumbai is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – The petrol price in Bangalore today is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – The petrol price in Chennai is ₹102.74 per litre today.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The petrol price in Kolkata is ₹106.03 per litre today.
Petrol Price Today (December 7, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on December 7, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (December 7, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – The diesel price in New Delhi today is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - Today, the diesel price in Mumbai is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – The diesel price in Bangalore today is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – The diesel price in Chennai is ₹94.33 per litre today.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – Today, the diesel price in Hyderabad is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The diesel price in Kolkata is ₹92.76 per litre today.
Diesel Price Today (December 7, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Take a look at the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on December 7, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are advised to check the current rate before buying.