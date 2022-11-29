Petrol Diesel Price Today, November 29: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Etc.

Oil marketing companies in India like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) announce the revised petrol and diesel prices for all Indian cities at 6:00 am every morning. These prices are computed based on international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Over the last few months, petrol and diesel prices have remained steady in most Indian cities.

Take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. November 29, as updated at 7:00 am.