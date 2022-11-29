Petrol Diesel Price Today, November 29: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Etc.
Find out the petrol and diesel prices in your city today (November 29, 2022) before heading to the fuel station.
Oil marketing companies in India like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) announce the revised petrol and diesel prices for all Indian cities at 6:00 am every morning. These prices are computed based on international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Over the last few months, petrol and diesel prices have remained steady in most Indian cities.
Take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. November 29, as updated at 7:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (November 29, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – The petrol price in New Delhi stands at ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - Today, the petrol price in Mumbai remains at ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – The price of one litre of petrol in Bangalore today is ₹101.94.
Petrol price in Chennai – Today, the petrol price in Chennai remains at 102.63 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – The petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – Today, one litre of petrol will cost ₹106.03 in Kolkata.
Petrol Price Today (November 29, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on November 29, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (November 29, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, the diesel price in New Delhi remains at ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The diesel price in Mumbai today is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – Today, the price of one litre of diesel in Bangalore is ₹87.89.
Diesel price in Chennai – The price of one litre of diesel in Chennai today is ₹94.24 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – The diesel price in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – Today, the diesel price in Kolkata is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (November 29, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on November 29, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Buy at your own discretion.