Petrol Diesel Price Today In New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Etc. On December 2, 2022
Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain stable. Check your city's petrol and diesel prices today, December 2, 2022.
Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain stable today, December 2, 2022, as per the latest fuel prices announced by the Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL).
Let’s look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 2, as updated at 8:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (December 2, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, the petrol price in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – Today, one litre of petrol in Bangalore will cost ₹101.94.
Petrol price in Chennai – The price of one litre of petrol in Chennai today is ₹102.63.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The price of one litre of petrol in Kolkata today is ₹106.03.
Also Read:
Petrol Price Today (December 2, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Check the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on December 2, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (December 2, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, the diesel price in New Delhi is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The diesel price in Mumbai today is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – Today, one litre of diesel in Bangalore will cost ₹87.89.
Diesel price in Chennai – The price of one litre of diesel in Chennai today is ₹94.24.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – Today, the diesel price in Hyderabad is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The price of one litre of diesel in Kolkata today is ₹92.76.
Diesel Price Today (December 2, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on December 2, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are suggested to check the current rate before buying. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Buy at your own discretion.