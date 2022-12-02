Petrol Diesel Price Today In New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Etc. On December 2, 2022

Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain stable today, December 2, 2022, as per the latest fuel prices announced by the Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL).

Let’s look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 2, as updated at 8:00 am.