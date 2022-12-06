Petrol Diesel Price Today In Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Etc. On December 6, 2022
Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain steady in most parts of the country. Check the fuel prices in your city today.
Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain steady in most parts of the country. The oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) update the petrol price and diesel price every morning at 6:00 am.
Let’s take a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today i.e. December 6, as recorded at 8:00 am.
Petrol Price Today (December 6, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Before we check the petrol price in major metro cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, etc.
Petrol price in New Delhi – Today, the petrol price in New Delhi is ₹96.72 per litre.
Petrol price in Mumbai - The petrol price in Mumbai today is ₹106.31 per litre.
Petrol price in Bangalore – The petrol price today in Bangalore is ₹101.94 per litre.
Petrol price in Chennai – The petrol price today in Chennai is ₹102.74 per litre.
Petrol price in Hyderabad – Today, the petrol price in Hyderabad today is ₹109.66 per litre.
Petrol price in Kolkata – The petrol price in Kolkata today is ₹106.03 per litre.
Petrol Price Today (December 6, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Here are the petrol prices in some other Indian cities as on December 6, 2022:
Diesel Price Today (December 6, 2022) In Major Metro Cities
Diesel price in New Delhi – Today, the diesel price in New Delhi is ₹89.62 per litre.
Diesel price in Mumbai - The diesel price in Mumbai today is ₹94.27 per litre.
Diesel price in Bangalore – The diesel price today in Bangalore is ₹87.89 per litre.
Diesel price in Chennai – The diesel price today in Chennai is ₹94.33 per litre.
Diesel price in Hyderabad – Today, the diesel price in Hyderabad today is ₹97.82 per litre.
Diesel price in Kolkata – The diesel price in Kolkata today is ₹92.76 per litre.
Diesel Price Today (December 6, 2022) In Other Indian Cities
Take a look at the diesel prices in some other Indian cities as on December 6, 2022:
Disclaimer: The above petrol and diesel prices have been recorded at the time of writing from NDTV Tools (a website that tracks prices of petrol and diesel in India). These prices are liable to change and you are advised to check the current rate before buying.