November CPI Data And October IIP Data Released: Know Details

The country’s production or factory output is measured by the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO). As per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the IIP fell by around 4%. IIP contracted to 129.6 in the month of October from 133.5 in September. One year ago in October 2021, the IIP had risen by 4.2%. Overall, the industrial output of the ongoing financial year has risen by a total of 5.3%. As per the MoSPI, the fall in IIP was mainly caused due to manufacturing sector contracting by 5.6% in October. On a brighter note, the mining sector rose by 2.5% and the electricity sector also went up by 1.2%.



As for the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data, it is scheduled to be released on December 14, at 12:00 pm.