Major Upcoming Q4 Results In May 2023 - Quarterly Results Calendar
Check the updated list of Indian companies announcing their fourth quarter results in May 2023.
With May 2023 approaching, stock market investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Q4 corporate earnings for the period of January-March 2023.
Some of the major companies announcing their fourth quarter results in 1st week of May are NDTV, Ambuja Cements, Adani Green, Tata Steel, UCO Bank, TVS Motor, Hero Motocorp
Q4 Calendar - May 2023 Quarterly Earnings
Here is an updated list of some of the major Q4 results due in May 2023:
What Are Quarterly Results?
Quarterly results refer to a company’s financial performance over the course of a quarter, i.e. three months. Companies report these results in the form of a quarterly earnings report. The report includes the company’s expenses, revenue, profits, losses, and other financial details. Quarterly earning reports are typically released at the end of each quarter. Investors and analysts use these reports to understand a company’s financial and business health. As per SEBI regulations, listed companies must mandatorily release such quarterly reports. These results can be accessed from a company’s official website or the official websites of the BSE and NSE.
A bunch of blue-chip companies have already announced their Q4 results in the month of April 2023. Some of these companies are Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto
