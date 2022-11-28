Gold Silver Prices Today, November 28: Gold Rates Remain Unchanged, Silver Prices Fall In Some Cities
Gold prices stay the same, while silver loses its value in some cities and remains constant in some.
Gold prices fluctuated a little over the weekend. Due to this, gold prices in some cities have risen slightly over the weekend. However, in a majority of cities, the prices remained unchanged. Nevertheless, compared to yesterday, prices of gold today haven’t changed a bit in any city across India.
Meanwhile, silver prices have constantly been fluctuating in some cities. Even today, silver prices have gone down in certain cities by ₹4 per 10 grams and ₹40 per 100 grams. However, in some cities, silver prices today have remained unchanged.
Take a look at the current rates of gold and silver before heading to your jeweller.
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - Prices of gold in Mumbai have stayed the same i.e. ₹48,560 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹52,980.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Gold in Delhi is priced the same as yesterday with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹48,710, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹53,140.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, gold prices have remained unchanged i.e. ₹48,610 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹53,030.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad haven’t changed a bit with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹48,560, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹52,980.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have remained stable with 10 grams of 22K gold being available at ₹49,260, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹53,740.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has stayed the same i.e. ₹48,560 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹52,980.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver slightly lost its value with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹614, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,140.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi went down the same lane as Mumbai, with the current rate being ₹614 per 10 grams of silver and ₹6,140 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have stayed the same i.e. ₹675 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,750.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver has maintained stability with 10 grams of silver costing ₹675, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,750.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai hasn’t lost its value with 10 grams of it costing ₹675, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹6,750.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has gone down in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹614 and 100 grams priced at ₹6,140.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.