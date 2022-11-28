Gold Silver Prices Today, November 28: Gold Rates Remain Unchanged, Silver Prices Fall In Some Cities

Gold prices fluctuated a little over the weekend. Due to this, gold prices in some cities have risen slightly over the weekend. However, in a majority of cities, the prices remained unchanged. Nevertheless, compared to yesterday, prices of gold today haven’t changed a bit in any city across India.

Meanwhile, silver prices have constantly been fluctuating in some cities. Even today, silver prices have gone down in certain cities by ₹4 per 10 grams and ₹40 per 100 grams. However, in some cities, silver prices today have remained unchanged.

Take a look at the current rates of gold and silver before heading to your jeweller.