Gold Silver Prices Today, January 6: Gold Rates Fall After A 2-Day Hike, Silver Rates Go Down As Well
Following a 2-day hike, gold prices today fell by a sizable margin, while silver prices went down once again.
Gold and silver prices keep changing every day. Hence, it’s extremely important that you track the prices of these regularly before you make any buying or selling decisions.
As compared to yesterday morning, you can see a huge fall in the value of gold today. Gold prices today have fallen by ₹400 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹430 per 10 grams of 24K gold across the country.
Meanwhile, silver has also shown a similar movement in prices. Silver prices today have fallen by ₹10 per 10 grams in certain cities and ₹5 per 10 grams in others.
Enlisted below are the prices of gold and silver in various cities across India:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has reduced to ₹50,900 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹55,530.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi have also fallen with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹51,050, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹55,680.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, prices of 22K gold have decreased to ₹50,950 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,580.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad today has sunk to ₹50,900 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹55,530.
Gold Prices In Chennai - The value of gold in Chennai faced a drastic fall upto ₹51,900 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹56,620.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has gone down to ₹50,900 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹55,530.
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have reduced in value with 10 grams being worth ₹710, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver has also fallen in Delhi with 10 grams of silver costing ₹710, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have been deduced to ₹710 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of it is worth ₹7,100.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - Prices of silver in Hyderabad have fallen slightly with 10 grams of silver costing ₹735, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,350.
Silver Prices In Chennai - The value of silver in Chennai went down a little with 10 grams of silver being priced at ₹735, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,350.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has also decreased in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹735 and 100 grams priced at ₹7,350.
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.