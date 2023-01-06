Gold Silver Prices Today, January 6: Gold Rates Fall After A 2-Day Hike, Silver Rates Go Down As Well

Gold and silver prices keep changing every day. Hence, it’s extremely important that you track the prices of these regularly before you make any buying or selling decisions.

As compared to yesterday morning, you can see a huge fall in the value of gold today. Gold prices today have fallen by ₹400 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹430 per 10 grams of 24K gold across the country.

Meanwhile, silver has also shown a similar movement in prices. Silver prices today have fallen by ₹10 per 10 grams in certain cities and ₹5 per 10 grams in others.

Enlisted below are the prices of gold and silver in various cities across India: