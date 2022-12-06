Gold Silver Price Today, December 6: Gold Rates Face Biggest Fall In 10 Days, Silver Rates Go Down As Well

In the last 10 days, gold prices have mostly increased. On some days, it did go down. However, never by a huge sum. But today was different. On average, g old prices today have fallen by ₹300 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹330 per 10 grams of 24K.

Meanwhile, silver prices today have reduced across the country by ₹5 per 10 grams and ₹50 per 100 grams of silver.

Take a look at today’s gold and silver rates: