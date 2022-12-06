Gold Silver Price Today, December 6: Gold Rates Face Biggest Fall In 10 Days, Silver Rates Go Down As Well
Gold prices fall drastically across India, while silver prices face a similar downfall.
In the last 10 days, gold prices have mostly increased. On some days, it did go down. However, never by a huge sum. But today was different. On average, old prices today have fallen by ₹300 per 10 grams of 22K gold and ₹330 per 10 grams of 24K.
Meanwhile, silver prices today have reduced across the country by ₹5 per 10 grams and ₹50 per 100 grams of silver.
Take a look at today’s gold and silver rates:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - The value of gold in Mumbai has reduced with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,300, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹53,780.
Gold Prices In Delhi - Prices of gold in Delhi have gone down to ₹49,450 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹53,930.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, gold prices faced a downfall with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,350, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹53,830.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad has decreased drastically with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,300. While 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹53,780.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have gone down the slope with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹50,100, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹54,650.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold has reduced with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,300, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹53,780.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have gone down to ₹660 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,600.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi has also fallen to ₹660 per 10 grams of silver and ₹6,600 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore have reduced up to ₹708 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,080.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver has gone down with 10 grams of silver costing ₹708, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,080.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai lost its value, which means 10 grams of gold is still available for ₹708, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,080.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver has reduced drastically in Kolkata with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹660 and 100 grams priced at ₹6,600.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.