Gold Silver Price Today, December 5: Gold Rates Remain Stable, Silver Prices Increase Again
Gold prices show no change, while silver prices go up in several cities.
Gold prices priced changed a lot over the weekend. In most cities, gold prices have hiked up quite a bit. However, as compared to yesterday, gold prices today haven’t changed a bit. It remains constant across the nation.
Meanwhile, silver price today have gone up by ₹13 per 10 grams and ₹130 per 100 grams of silver in several cities across India. However, in some cities the prices remained unchanged.
Check out today’s rates of gold and silver:
Gold Prices Today In Metro Cities
Gold Prices In Mumbai - Prices of gold in Mumbai have stayed the same with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,450, while 10 grams of 24K gold is priced at ₹53,950.
Gold Prices In Delhi - The value of gold in Delhi remained unchanged i.e. ₹49,600 per 10 grams of 22K gold, while 10 grams of 24K gold is worth ₹54,100.
Gold Prices In Bangalore - In Bangalore, gold prices have been stable with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,500, while 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹54,000.
Gold Prices In Hyderabad - The worth of gold in Hyderabad hasn’t changed a bit with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,450. While 10 grams of 24K gold costs ₹53,950.
Gold Prices In Chennai - Prices of gold in Chennai have remained unchanged with 10 grams of 22K gold being worth ₹50,160, while 10 grams of 24K gold is available for ₹54,720.
Gold Prices In Kolkata - In Kolkata, the value of gold hasn’t fluctuated at all with 10 grams of 22K gold costing ₹49,450, while 10 grams of 24K gold is valued at ₹53,950.
Gold Prices Today In Major Cities In India
*The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies. For the exact rates contact your local jeweller.
Silver Prices Today In Metro Cities
Silver Prices In Mumbai - In Mumbai, silver prices have increased up to ₹665 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of it costs ₹6,650.
Silver Prices In Delhi - The cost of silver in Delhi has also risen up to ₹665 per 10 grams of silver and ₹6,650 per 100 grams of silver.
Silver Prices In Bangalore - Prices of silver in Bangalore remain the same i.e. ₹716 per 10 grams of silver, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,160.
Silver Prices In Hyderabad - In Hyderabad, the value of silver has stayed constant with 10 grams of silver costing ₹716, while 100 grams of silver is worth ₹7,160.
Silver Prices In Chennai - Silver in Chennai maintained its value, which means 10 grams of gold is still available for ₹716, while 100 grams of silver costs ₹7,160.
Silver Prices In Kolkata - The value of silver hasn’t hiked in Kolkata either with 10 grams of silver being worth ₹716 and 100 grams priced at ₹7,160.
Silver Prices Today In Major Cities In India
Disclaimer: The above prices of gold and silver have been recorded at the time of writing from goodreturns.in (a website that tracks prices of gold and silver in India). These prices are liable to change as per the market value. You are suggested to check the current rate before purchasing. BQPrime does not endorse any of the commodities mentioned above. Invest at your own risk and discretion.