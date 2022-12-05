Gold Silver Price Today, December 5: Gold Rates Remain Stable, Silver Prices Increase Again

Gold prices priced changed a lot over the weekend. In most cities, gold prices have hiked up quite a bit. However, as compared to yesterday, gold prices today haven’t changed a bit. It remains constant across the nation.

Meanwhile, silver price today have gone up by ₹13 per 10 grams and ₹130 per 100 grams of silver in several cities across India. However, in some cities the prices remained unchanged.

Check out today’s rates of gold and silver: