Dollar To INR Exchange Rate Today: November 30, 2022
The rate of the Rupee against the dollar has depreciated by almost 10 per cent in the past year alone. Check latest exchange rates
The rate of the Rupee (₹) against the Dollar ($) has depreciated a lot in the current financial year due to various economic reasons such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, rapidly rising inflation worldwide and the Fed hiking interest rates in the United States of America. The Dollar to INR exchange rates fluctuates every few hours depending on a multitude of factors like the level of international trade between countries, demand for the currencies, currency traders who constantly sell and purchase currencies to make a profit, etc. Read on to know the Dollar to INR exchange rate today.
November 30: Dollar To INR Exchange Rate Today
At the time of writing this article on October 27, 2022, the rate of the Dollar to INR is ₹81.55 for $1 dollar. Just a month ago in October, the rate of the Rupee against the Dollar had crossed its highest-ever exchange rate at more than ₹83. This rise in the exchange rate is not just happening in India but in many countries across the world, as the value of the Dollar has been skyrocketing compared to other currencies due to the economic instability and rising Fed interest rates in the US. Some Indian and international that if the rate of the Rupee continues to fall at the same speed, the value of the Dollar to INR could fall down to even ₹84 or even ₹85.
Exchange Rate Of Other Currencies Against The Rupee
While we’ve looked at the rates of the Rupee against the Dollar, let’s also take a look at the exchange rate of other currencies against the Rupee, as on November 30, 2022:
Euro to INR: The rate of Euro to INR is 1 Euro for ₹84.42, as of November 30, 2022.
British Pound: The rate of British Pound to INR for 1 British Pound is ₹97.57, as of November 30, 2022.
Australian Dollar: The rate of Australian Dollar to INR for 1 Australian Dollar is ₹54.75, as of November 30, 2022.
Canadian Dollar: The rate of Canadian Dollar to INR for 1 Canadian Dollar is ₹60.16, as of November 30, 2022.
Singapore Dollar: The rate of Singapore Dollar to INR for 1 Singapore Dollar is ₹59.47, as of November 30, 2022.
Swiss Franc: The rate of Swiss Franc to INR for 1 Swiss Franc is ₹85.63, as of November 30, 2022.
Japanese Yen: The rate of Japanese Yen to INR for 1 Japanese Yen is ₹0.58, as of November 30, 2022.
Chinese Yuan: The rate of Chinese Yuan to INR for 1 Chinese Yuan is ₹11.41, as of November 30, 2022.
Disclaimer: All of the exchange rates mentioned in the article have been recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change in the future.