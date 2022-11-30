Dollar To INR Exchange Rate Today: November 30, 2022

While we’ve looked at the rates of the Rupee against the Dollar, let’s also take a look at the exchange rate of other currencies against the Rupee, as on November 30, 2022:

Euro to INR: The rate of Euro to INR is 1 Euro for ₹84.42, as of November 30, 2022.

British Pound: The rate of British Pound to INR for 1 British Pound is ₹97.57, as of November 30, 2022.

Australian Dollar: The rate of Australian Dollar to INR for 1 Australian Dollar is ₹54.75, as of November 30, 2022.

Canadian Dollar: The rate of Canadian Dollar to INR for 1 Canadian Dollar is ₹60.16, as of November 30, 2022.

Singapore Dollar: The rate of Singapore Dollar to INR for 1 Singapore Dollar is ₹59.47, as of November 30, 2022.

Swiss Franc: The rate of Swiss Franc to INR for 1 Swiss Franc is ₹85.63, as of November 30, 2022.

Japanese Yen: The rate of Japanese Yen to INR for 1 Japanese Yen is ₹0.58, as of November 30, 2022.

Chinese Yuan: The rate of Chinese Yuan to INR for 1 Chinese Yuan is ₹11.41, as of November 30, 2022.

Disclaimer: All of the exchange rates mentioned in the article have been recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change in the future.