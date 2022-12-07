Dollar To INR Exchange Rate Today: December 7, 2022
The rate of the Rupee against the dollar has risen by almost 10 per cent in the past year alone. Check latest exchange rates
The rate of the Rupee (₹) against the Dollar ($) has depreciated a lot over the past year, due to various economic reasons such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, rapidly rising inflation worldwide and the Fed hiking interest rates in the United States of America. The Dollar to INR exchange rates fluctuates every few hours depending on a multitude of factors like the level of international trade between countries, demand for the currencies, currency traders who constantly sell and purchase currencies to make a profit, etc. Let’s take a look at the Rupee to Dollar exchange rate today.
December 7: Dollar To INR Exchange Rate Today
At the time of writing this article on December 7, 2022, the rate of the Dollar to INR is ₹82.51 for $1 dollar. Just a couple of months ago in October, the rate of the Rupee against the Dollar had crossed its highest-ever exchange rate at more ₹83 for $1. This rise in the exchange rate was not just limited to India but also happened in many countries across the world, as the value of the Dollar has been skyrocketing compared to other currencies due to the economic instability and rising Fed interest rates in the US. Some Indian and international that if the rate of the Rupee continues to fall at the same speed, the value of the Dollar to INR could fall down to even ₹84 or even ₹85.
Exchange Rate Of Other Currencies Against The Rupee
While we’ve looked at the rates of the Rupee against the Dollar, let’s also take a look at the exchange rate of other currencies against the Rupee, as on December 7, 2022:
Euro to INR: The rate of Euro to INR is 1 Euro for ₹86.45, as of December 7, 2022.
British Pound: The rate of British Pound to INR for 1 British Pound is ₹100.24, as of December 7, 2022.
Australian Dollar: The rate of Australian Dollar to INR for 1 Australian Dollar is ₹55.22, as of December 7, 2022.
Canadian Dollar: The rate of Canadian Dollar to INR for 1 Canadian Dollar is ₹60.32, as of December 7, 2022.
Singapore Dollar: The rate of Singapore Dollar to INR for 1 Singapore Dollar is ₹60.71, as of December 7, 2022.
Swiss Franc: The rate of Swiss Franc to INR for 1 Swiss Franc is ₹87.55, as of December 7, 2022.
Japanese Yen: The rate of Japanese Yen to INR for 1 Japanese Yen is ₹0.60, as of December 7, 2022.
Chinese Yuan: The rate of Chinese Yuan to INR for 1 Chinese Yuan is ₹11.82, as of December 7, 2022.
Disclaimer: All of the exchange rates mentioned in the article have been recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change in the future.