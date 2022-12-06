USDINR - Dollar To INR Exchange Rate Today: December 6

Now that we’ve looked at the rates of the Rupee against the Dollar, let’s also take a look at the exchange rate of other the Rupee against other major international currencies, as on December 6, 2022:

Euro to INR: The rate of Euro to INR is 1 Euro for ₹86.26, as of December 6, 2022.

British Pound to INR: The rate of British Pound to INR for 1 British Pound is ₹100.27, as of December 6, 2022.

Australian Dollar to INR: The rate of Australian Dollar to INR for 1 Australian Dollar is ₹55.32, as of December 6, 2022.

Canadian Dollar to INR: The rate of Canadian Dollar to INR for 1 Canadian Dollar is ₹60.51, as of December 6, 2022.

Singapore Dollar to INR: The rate of Singapore Dollar to INR for 1 Singapore Dollar is ₹60.65, as of December 6, 2022.

Swiss Franc to INR: The rate of Swiss Franc to INR for 1 Swiss Franc is ₹87.21, as of December 6, 2022.

Japanese Yen to INR: The rate of Japanese Yen to INR for 1 Japanese Yen is ₹0.60, as of December 6, 2022.

Chinese Yuan to INR: The rate of Chinese Yuan to INR for 1 Chinese Yuan is ₹11.78, as of December 6, 2022.

Disclaimer: All of the exchange rates that are mentioned in this article have been recorded at the time of writing this article and are subject to change in the future.