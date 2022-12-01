Dollar To INR Exchange Rate Today: December 1, 2022
The exchange rate between the Rupee and the Dollar keeps changing every few hours depending on the Forex market trends.
The rate of exchange between different currencies keeps fluctuating constantly, every few hours or even minutes, depending on the Forex market trends. As a standard to measure the value of a nation’s currencies, the different currencies are measured in relation to their value against the value of the Dollar. This comparison between different currencies is termed an ‘exchange rate’. Similarly, the exchange of the Rupee against the Dollar also keeps changing on the basis of the Forex market changes as well as various other factors. The value of the Rupee has depreciated quite a lot compared to the Dollar in the ongoing financial year.
December 1: Dollar to INR Exchange Rate Today
At the time of writing this article on December 1, 2022, the exchange rate of the Dollar to INR is ₹81.12 for $1. Just a couple of months ago in October, the value of the Rupee had reached its lowest against the Dollar, going down as far as ₹83 for $1. The factors that have contributed to the recent fall in the value of the Rupee include the rising rates of inflation worldwide, supply chain issues caused due to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war, and the generally unstable economic conditions in India and many other countries around the world. Not only the Rupee but many other nations’ currencies have been devalued against the dollar in the past few months due to the above-mentioned factors. Although the Rupee has somewhat recovered over the past few weeks.
Exchange Rate Of Other Currencies Against The Rupee
Now that we’ve looked at the rates of the Rupee against the Dollar, let’s also take a look at the exchange rate of other the Rupee against other major international currencies, as on December 1, 2022:
Euro to INR: The rate of Euro to INR is 1 Euro for ₹84.78, as of December 1, 2022.
British Pound: The rate of British Pound to INR for 1 British Pound is ₹98.23, as of December 1, 2022.
Australian Dollar: The rate of Australian Dollar to INR for 1 Australian Dollar is ₹55.43, as of December 1, 2022.
Canadian Dollar: The rate of Canadian Dollar to INR for 1 Canadian Dollar is ₹60.52, as of December 1, 2022.
Singapore Dollar: The rate of Singapore Dollar to INR for 1 Singapore Dollar is ₹59.84, as of December 1, 2022.
Swiss Franc: The rate of Swiss Franc to INR for 1 Swiss Franc is ₹86.12, as of December 1, 2022.
Japanese Yen: The rate of Japanese Yen to INR for 1 Japanese Yen is ₹0.59, as of December 1, 2022.
Chinese Yuan: The rate of Chinese Yuan to INR for 1 Chinese Yuan is ₹11.49, as of December 1, 2022.
Disclaimer: All of the exchange rates that are mentioned in this article have been recorded at the time of writing this article and are subject to change in the future.