Dollar To INR Exchange Rate Today: December 1, 2022

Now that we’ve looked at the rates of the Rupee against the Dollar, let’s also take a look at the exchange rate of other the Rupee against other major international currencies, as on December 1, 2022:

Euro to INR: The rate of Euro to INR is 1 Euro for ₹84.78, as of December 1, 2022.

British Pound: The rate of British Pound to INR for 1 British Pound is ₹98.23, as of December 1, 2022.

Australian Dollar: The rate of Australian Dollar to INR for 1 Australian Dollar is ₹55.43, as of December 1, 2022.

Canadian Dollar: The rate of Canadian Dollar to INR for 1 Canadian Dollar is ₹60.52, as of December 1, 2022.

Singapore Dollar: The rate of Singapore Dollar to INR for 1 Singapore Dollar is ₹59.84, as of December 1, 2022.

Swiss Franc: The rate of Swiss Franc to INR for 1 Swiss Franc is ₹86.12, as of December 1, 2022.

Japanese Yen: The rate of Japanese Yen to INR for 1 Japanese Yen is ₹0.59, as of December 1, 2022.

Chinese Yuan: The rate of Chinese Yuan to INR for 1 Chinese Yuan is ₹11.49, as of December 1, 2022.

Disclaimer: All of the exchange rates that are mentioned in this article have been recorded at the time of writing this article and are subject to change in the future.