Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Share Allotment Date, GMP And Subscription Status

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.’s initial public offering (IPO) was met with a positive response by investors during its three-day bidding process. Incorporated in 2015, Dharmaj Crop Guard is mainly involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of a wide range of agrochemical formulations. These include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, etc.

The Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO included a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹216 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹35.15 Crore. In this article, we will discuss the subscription status of this IPO, its GMP today, and the allotment date of Dharmaj Crop Guard shares. But first, let’s take a look at the timeline of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO.