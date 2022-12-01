Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Share Allotment Date, GMP And Subscription Status
Check the subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), and share allotment date of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO.
Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.’s initial public offering (IPO) was met with a positive response by investors during its three-day bidding process. Incorporated in 2015, Dharmaj Crop Guard is mainly involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of a wide range of agrochemical formulations. These include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, etc.
The Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO included a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹216 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹35.15 Crore. In this article, we will discuss the subscription status of this IPO, its GMP today, and the allotment date of Dharmaj Crop Guard shares. But first, let’s take a look at the timeline of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO.
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Timeline
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: Subscription Status
On the final day of bidding, the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was subscribed 35.49 times. The company received bids for 28.43 Crore shares against 80.12 Lakh shares on offer.
The retail investors’ category of the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was subscribed 21.53 times and the shares reserved for the company’s employees were subscribed 7.48 times. Non-Institutional Investors bid for 52.29 times the portion reserved for them. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers’ section was subscribed 48.21 times.
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO GMP Today
The price band for the Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO was set at ₹216-₹237 per share. As per market observers, the Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. shares are available at a GMP (grey market premium) of ₹56. This suggests that the grey market is bullish on Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO and is expecting the shares to list around the levels of ₹293 apiece.
Watch: Conversation With Ramesh Talavia, CMD -Dharmaj Crop Guard
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO: Allotment Date
The shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. are expected to list on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) on December 8, 2022. The agrochemical formulations manufacturer is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on December 5, 2022.
