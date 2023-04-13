Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday: Stock Market, Banks, And Supreme Court To Remain Shut On April 14
This will be the third stock market holiday in the month of April.
The markets will be closed on Thursday, April 14 on the occasion of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. As per BSE and NSE, trading in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will remain shut.
This will be the third stock market holiday in the month of April as the markets were closed previously due to Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday.
Bank Holiday on April 14.
Many banks will also remain shut on April 14 on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The Supreme Court of India has also announced that the court and the registry would remain closed on Friday. A circular was released by the court on April 11, which states:
“Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India has directed that the Supreme Court of India and its Registry shall remain closed on Friday, the 14th April, 2023 on account of the birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Every year, Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated to honour the inspirational figure of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, also known as the father of the Indian Constitition.