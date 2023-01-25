15 Stock Market Holidays In 2023: Check Full List Of NSE Holidays

In the month on January 2023, the NSE will remain closed just for one stock market holiday on January 26, 2023, on account of Republic Day . There are no trading holidays in the month of February 2023. After Republic Day, the next NSE holiday will be in the month of March. The NSE will remain closed on March 7, 2023, for trading in equities, derivatives and SLB segment on account of Holi.

The month of April will see the maximum number of stock market holidays this year with 3 NSE holidays. The stock markets will remain closed on April 04, 2023 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 07, 2023 (Good Friday) and April 14, 2023 (Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti). May and June 2023 will have one stock market holiday each on May 1, 2023 (Maharashtra Day) and June 28, 2023 (Bakri Id).

After Bakri Id, the next NSE holiday will directly be in the month of August 2023. The stock markets will be shut on August 15, 2023, for Independence Day celebrations. In the next month, the NSE will be closed for trading on September 19, 2023, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

October and November 2023 will have 2 stock market holidays each. In the month of October, the stock market holidays are on October 2, 2023, for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and on October 24, 2023, for Dussehra celebrations across the nation. In November, the stock markets will remain closed on November 14, 2023, for Diwali Balipratipada and on November 27, 2023, for Gurunanak Jayanti.

The final NSE stock market holiday of 2023 will be on December 25, 2023, for Christmas celebrations.