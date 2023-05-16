Pfizer Q4 Revenue, Profit Meet Estimates; PVR Inox Takes A Hit — Earnings Wrap

Pharmaceutical major Pfizer Ltd. reported a revenue of Rs 573 crore for the three months ended March 31, according to its exchange filing. That compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 552 crore. Its net profit was also in line with analyst expectations at Rs 130 crore.

PVR Inox Ltd., which was formed recently after the merger of competitors PVR and Inox, reported double-digit revenue growth for the March quarter, but saw a loss, as compared with a profit in the preceding quarter.