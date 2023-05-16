Pfizer Q4 Revenue, Profit Meet Estimates; PVR Inox Takes A Hit — Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings from major companies announced after market hours on May 15.
Pharmaceutical major Pfizer Ltd. reported a revenue of Rs 573 crore for the three months ended March 31, according to its exchange filing. That compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 552 crore. Its net profit was also in line with analyst expectations at Rs 130 crore.
PVR Inox Ltd., which was formed recently after the merger of competitors PVR and Inox, reported double-digit revenue growth for the March quarter, but saw a loss, as compared with a profit in the preceding quarter.
Here are the earnings from major companies announced after market hours on May 15:
Pfizer Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 573 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 552 crore).
Ebitda up 10% at Rs 182 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 177 crore).
Ebitda margin at 31.8% vs 30.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 32%).
Net profit up 3% at Rs 130 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 130 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per share for fiscal 2023. It also announced a special dividend of Rs 5 per share, in view of the gain on sale of business undertaking at Thane.
PVR Inox Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 22% at Rs 1,143.17 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,070.53 crore).
Ebitda down 9% at Rs 263.87 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 286.61 crore).
Ebitda margin at 23.1% vs 30.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.8%).
Net loss at Rs 333.37 crore vs net profit of Rs 16.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 66.03 crore net loss).
The board approved raising Rs 100 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.
Berger Paints India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.71% at Rs 2,443.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,467.34 crore).
Ebitda up 6.44% at Rs 368.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 375.40 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.09% vs 15.84% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.21%).
Net profit down 15.56% at Rs 186.01 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 228.79 crore).
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.20 per share for fiscal 2023.
Procter & Gamble Health Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 19.83% at Rs 320.92 crore.
Ebitda up 15.84% at Rs 79.66 crore.
Ebitda margin at 24.82% vs 25.68%.
Net profit up 15.7% at Rs 59.19 crore.
Coromandel Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.55% at Rs 5,475.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,506.41 crore).
Ebitda up 6.2% at Rs 403.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 449.52 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.36% vs 8.98% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.2%).
Net profit down 14.96% at Rs 246.44 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 312.55 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Astral Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.31% at Rs 1,506.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,489.87 crore).
Ebitda up 45.87% at Rs 311 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 247.97 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20.64% vs 15.33% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.6%).
Net profit up 43.1% at Rs 206.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 149.09 crore).
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 2.25 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
The board approved the appointment of Kairav Engineer as whole-time director and the re-designation of Hiranand Savlani as additional director. Both directors have been appointed for a period of five years, effective July 1.
PCBL Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.72% at Rs 1,373.81 crore.
Ebitda up 36.84% at Rs 183.83 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.38% vs 11.02%.
Net profit up 15.88% at Rs 102.28 crore.
Uttam Sugar Mills Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.55% at Rs 527.42 crore.
Ebitda up 15.89% at Rs 111.71 crore.
Ebitda margin at 21.18% vs 19.66%.
Net profit up 14.64% at Rs 70 crore.
The board recommended a dividend of 6.5% on Series-I non-cumulative redeemable preference shares and 10% on Series-II non-cumulative redeemable preference shares for fiscal 2023. It also approved a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share.