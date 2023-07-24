PFC Inks Multiple Deals Worth Total Rs 2.37 Lakh Crore; Shares Hit Record

Shares of Power Finance Corp. advanced 5.09% to Rs 238.55 apiece, compared to to a 0.18% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:35 a.m.

The stock rose 5.24% intraday. The total traded volume stood at 2.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78.19, implying that the stock may be overbought.

All seven analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 6.1%.