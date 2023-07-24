PFC Inks Multiple Deals Worth Total Rs 2.37 Lakh Crore; Shares Hit Record
The company signed MoU with 20 companies including Adani Group, Greenco, ReNew, JBM Auto, Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corp.
Shares of Power Finance Corp. hit a record high on Monday after it signed multiple deals with 20 companies in the clean energy sector worth an aggregate of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.
The company has inked memorandum of understanding with Adani Group, Greenco, ReNew Pvt., Continuum Green Energy Pvt., Avaada Energy Pvt., JBM Auto Ltd., Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. and Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corp., among others.
Shares of Power Finance Corp. advanced 5.09% to Rs 238.55 apiece, compared to to a 0.18% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:35 a.m.
The stock rose 5.24% intraday. The total traded volume stood at 2.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78.19, implying that the stock may be overbought.
All seven analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 6.1%.