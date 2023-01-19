Persistent Systems Shares Jump After Q3 Operating Profit Beat Analysts' Estimates

Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd. gained the most in over three months since Oct. 6 after its third-quarter operating profit beat analysts' expectations.

The company's net profit rose 8.15% sequentially to Rs 237.9 crore in the September-December period of fiscal 2023. However, its Ebitda beat analysts' expectations by rising 11.57% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 333.2 crore. The Ebit margin rose to 15.36% from 14.58% in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.

As per the Bloomberg data, the company reported EPS above estimates and sales in line with estimates.