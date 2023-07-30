Peak Margins In First Half Of 2023 To Be Challenge For Second, Says Kenneth Andrade
The market is "very pricey" and companies have hit the peak in terms of margin and operating leverages, he said.
Peaking margins in the first half of 2023 will be the "biggest" challenge for the second half of this year, according to Kenneth Andrade, founder and chief investment officer at Old Bridge Capital Management.
According to Andrade, the market is "very pricey" and companies have hit a peak in terms of margin and operating leverages. Globally, monetary policies of different countries and how resolutions take place would determine the risks, he said.
Andrade said that this decade belongs to the governments, which bear the responsibility of stimulating the economies, whether it be Indian or global. "They will be the prime drivers of growth and that should transition in any business—whether it is a B2B or a business-to-government," he said. This, he said, is contrary to all consumer-facing and the digital-facing businesses that were there in the last decade.
The year 2023, from a market perspective, looks like an "okay" one, coming out of a fairly weak last year, said Andrade. However, there is a bit of concern as far as management valuations are stretched, he said.
According to Andrade, the capex cycle will be driven by the availability of cash on corporate balance sheets. The longevity of this cycle, however, will come from the ability to spend.
When corporates expand their balance sheets according to the demand environment, the entire virtual cycle begins, Andrade said.
The capex cycle as of now, he said, is elongated and there are multiple ways to participate.
Watch the full conversation here:
Edited excerpts from the interview:
Kenneth, in the last quarter of 2022, you had mentioned that 2023 would be better. Do you feel the second half of 2023 could be better than the first? Is the portfolio poised for something like that?
Kenneth Andrade: I think from the market perspective, 2023 looks like an okay year and that is coming off the back of a fairly weak year that you had last. So, I don’t think too many antennas are raised as far as risk is concerned. Yes, there is a bit of concern as far as management valuations are stretched. I mean, there are numbers both in terms of price multiples and in terms of market cap to GDP ratio, and we are trending towards the higher end of the band.
Also, from a corporate context, we are probably seeing the best ratios; the best numbers that you have seen after a very, very long time. And it has been my favourite ratio when you look at corporate data that has been trending at miserably low lows. So, these are things that are not sustainable over a long period. So, we got to get back over it and they got to get back in an investment phase that is going to be accompanied by lower return on equity, lower return on capital and we are just about starting that entire journey. So, you are looking at the best ratios from probably at the higher end of the valuation band. This shouldn't sustain themselves over the next couple of quarters. I don't see the real risks, as we say, in the environment.
The corporates are getting back into capex mode. We were talking to an economist whose opinion was that in a period of global uncertainty, very rarely does private capex pick up steam. It will largely be government-led and stay that way until there is clarity around what happens to the global economy. Considering that, could private capex pick up?
Kenneth Andrade: There is always going to be a debate—whether the environment is suitable for capex. In this case, we probably have another problem in Indian corporate environment and that is of cash and significant balance sheets. So, in an investor term, we call it reinvestment risk. We have digested all the capital and turned profitable from 2010 to 2023. And now, we are sitting with significant amount of capital. All corporate can wait till the environment improves and then put money to work, or all Indian corporates can put money to work at the same period of time and that drives the entire economy. I don't know what's going to come first, when this is definitely going into that structure.
As far as the global environment is concerned, yes, I think we need a lot more clarity on that. But clarity doesn’t emerge. It is a structural change that takes place bit by bit and all the pieces fall in place. And if that emerges, then obviously there is going to be a rush of capital to fund all of this.
But, couple of things remain true. The decade that we are in belongs to governments. Governments have to stimulate economies whether it is in our country or globally. So, they will be the prime driver of growth and that should transition in any business—whether it is a B2B or a B2G, or business to government. It should do reasonably well during the course of this decade. This is quite contrary to all the consumer-facing businesses and the digital-facing businesses that you have had in the last decade. So, we are back to slightly an environment which kind of looks like 2000-2008 or 2000-2010 in a repeat mode.
So, B2B has a higher probability of doing better—whether it is B2B or B2G, as opposed to B2C?
Kenneth Andrade: Yes, I would think that should be the case this decade, because there is a niggling problem that is there with the consumer-facing businesses and that is inflation. While it doesn't appear this year, inflation could resurface at any point in time over the course of the next decade.
Remember, inflation is driven by the shortage of the commodity and demand itself. Demand has to come from the government balance sheet, expansion of government balance sheets. I think the probability of commodity prices being elevated, not inflation, the commodity price being elevated for multiple reasons, will add to the consumer or businesses that face the consumer. So, I think that market will remain sticky for some period of time. However, the urban consumer or discretionary spend in urban India at the top levels of the population will continue to remain robust.
Which explains why people are betting on the K-shaped recovery beneficiary, so to say urban discretionary.
Kenneth Andrade: That is right.
This ties in with your thesis of the rise in the per capita GDP and what benefits out of it relative to what has benefited—in terms of themes in other countries which are similar to India as well in the past.
Kenneth Andrade: True. I think the urbanisation drive has to take place and rise in per capita in cities will be faster than in rural India.
You believe that at some point the western economies will start rebuilding. That hasn't quite happened and the demand or the economic structure out there is not looking as robust as it would be in a rebuilding phase.
Was the portfolio aligned towards that? Are you changing the mix because the Indian government capex is reasonably strong in select pockets, which could be seeing multiplier effect as well?
Kenneth Andrade: So, let us look at the macro part first. Let us look at it from a portfolio perspective where we are right now.
When looking from our portfolio perspective, which obviously includes a lot of the businesses that we have been holding through the last couple of years, it is absent for any direct consumer businesses. We are largely in the industrials. A large part of those industrials bet on global capex recovery and also big capex spends by governments and individual countries. I am hinting towards the pharma space out here and that has been the core of our portfolio and that has been so for some period of time.
Now, some part of the portfolio has gotten reasonably well priced, in anticipation of further growth coming in for the realignment of some other capital that is there in the entire system. Our point of view right now is that if there are any pockets of opportunity that are of reasonable value, it is somewhere sitting in the commodity space which has had a weak year-and-a-half, probably two, both in terms of the stock prices as well as the earning delivery. So, that is the pocket of opportunity that is sitting out there.
Now, all of this ties into the same basket—government spending. Where it will emerge, how it will emerge. But I am not going down the macro of that. Let us forget it. Commodities haven't done well for a long period of time. I think the entire operating leverage that was there with commoditiesis was based on the negative side. Commodity prices came up, raw material prices stabilized, profitability came back to its 10-year averages.
If you look at the pharmaceutical space, I think it has done reasonably well in the near term. But that market is all about consolidation, consolidating the rest of the market space across the world. We have got some of the largest capacities coming here today, and it is consolidating what is happening in the West. Whether it is services, whether it is manufacturing, I think the Indian companies are reasonably good job in terms of going up.
Now, in industrials while there is a pickup and the numbers are good, I think the price multiples of some of these companies are harder to digest right now. Though they are not exorbitant, they were more expensive than where we bought that. So, these are the three buckets of companies that are there in our portfolios. There are opportunities that will play out in all of them. I think the safest haven for us to incrementally deploy capital is in the commodity basket and that is trading at fair valuations at the lower end of the cycle and that is essentially where we are heading right now.
Now, in all three industries that we are present, we are also globally very competitive. In metals, we are among the lowest cost producers of the commodities in the world. In pharmaceuticals, we have delivered the lowest cost solution in the world. I have spoken about I.T., but I.T. is also something where we are fairly competitive and have demonstrated leadership capabilities in services out there. So, tie in both of these—low cost ability to deliver the product as well as fair valuations—if there is a minor revival, I think we should be okay as far as the portfolio is concerned.
We were talking to Tata Steel, JW Steel using ferrous as an example. They were concerned about the world demand—whether in Europe, which is kind of absent, and with no real stimulus coming in from China. Therefore, the growth that comes in would largely be a factor of India.
Do you reckon that the Indian growth numbers could be strong enough to propel numbers for these companies? When would the valuation bet result in earnings picking up and thereby, the growth in the fortunes of these companies?
Kenneth Andrade: See, domestic volumes aren’t good, but I don't think it will be able to hold out all incremental capacities that are coming on stream right now. Even if domestic demand is good, there is got to be an export leg of it at all, whether it is value-added or otherwise. We have to go out and get market share. So, I think whichever way you look at it, if you are a globally competitive business, you have to be competitive internationally, whether it is through a value-added product or whether through basic commodity itself.
So, if I relook at the environment the other way around, if India is around 3.5% of world GDP, we have to go at 4.5% of world GDP. We have to export our way out of this number. We can’t just depend upon the domestic growth at 4.5 % or 5% of world GDP. We have to have competitive industries to go down that path. We have done that through I.T. services, we are doing that with pharmaceuticals using that rush of chemical companies, setting up new capacities.
We are among the third-largest producers of steel in the world. We will be the world’s second-largest producer of steel after all these expansion of capacities has gone through and that will be little surplus just to cater to domestic environment. It just has to be a combination of everything that goes in our favour and not just a single economy that is there. I think that is going to be an advantageous line and it all helps if it comes through at a reasonable cost and at a reasonable price and I think a lot of companies already are on that path.
But, do you expect there to be a global demand for Indian commodity producers sometime in FY24 or FY25?
Kenneth Andrade: The industrial index of the U.S. is already at its extreme high. And most of the other indexes are at their previous highs. So, obviously, there is something happening in the environment and everyone seems to build up not just their order book, not just in India, but the rest of the world also.
And remember, that is 23% or 24% of the world's GDP wanting to bring the supply chain back home. And if you put in all those capacities on the ground or rebuild that entire economy, there will be a demand for all primary commodities that are there. And it could be soft commodities, hard commodities and any other thing which leads to infrastructure building. So, I don't know how the timeline of this will play out. But definitely, we see an element of this pickup happening somewhere through the decade and it all goes back to the same argument. It has to be the governments that will lead it.
The other aspect is industrials. On the valuation side, the proven automation, MNC players are getting large orders priced to perfection. A school of thought says that they are the ones who are putting off the capacities, because even if India doesn't use them, the world will use. Therefore, that is where the incremental growth will be multifold. Proponents also compared the Ebitda growth numbers that we saw in those pockets in the 2003 to 2008 cycle.
Are you making an exception here and therefore, are you avoiding those expensive names even if the growth is more predictable out there? Are you betting on some of the smaller ones on a valuation perspective, much better names?
Kenneth Andrade: It is in the state of the market. What we have is what we have. We may not want to revisit that in terms of taking money off the table, but we will definitely look at opportunities where we could digest the valuations. We are asset managers and I think, fundamentally, the way we look at it is that we try to find capital-efficient businesses at a price. There is a business out there enjoying the same amount of capital-efficiency and there is arbitrage in valuations. We definitely look at it very hard and I think that is showing up on some of the industrial names and we are happy to take our money off the table in some of those names, but we are not doing it across the board.
Do you believe that the low-all automation—doing basic work—kind of industrial players will succeed, because the rising tide will carry all boats? Or are you comfortable not betting on them because you choose the number one, number two, number three player?
Kenneth Andrade: So, our investment strategy is to try and work with the larger companies in the industry, because if you look at cheaper businesses, there is always number three, four, five, six, and it never ends. So that is not the cycle that we look for. We look for another industry which is not doing well at this point in time or is going through a cyclical low and whether it merits attention at that point in time. So, we sell a large company to buy another large company, may not be from the same industry.
An industry which is going through a bit of cyclical low seems to be I.T. sector. I remember you telling me within the last 12-month period, that things will not be so bad and that these stocks might be available at 14-15 times, but they are certainly not there even now.
Do you reckon that the news flow is bad enough for the I.T. companies to eventually come down to those valuations or will they see buying interest before that?
Kenneth Andrade: I would imagine that they will form a floor around their dividend yields, which is about 4.5% to 5%. Most of the companies refuse to go down below that number. That is what is happening with I.T. and the largecap I.T.
Even in the chemical space, in a year or two, you will have enough opportunities to relook at the environment of the first cycle for a lot of companies grew through that cycle. In the second cycle that comes in, you will get more robust ones carried, which will go on to dominate some of the categories across the world. So that is another industry, which would look interesting and in the coming years or coming quarters from an investing point of view though they remain good companies. I think what was missing at this point was how variations were really comfortable. So, probably those are not the only two industries that are there. There are a few more that will participate over the course of the next six months to a year.
You are one of the few who has spoken about how the current season has gone for small-pocket textiles and not to expect too much. We have seen the results as well. They haven't quite been there, but the companies which are around have survived and done well per se. Do you reckon that now is the time for growth in numbers for textiles? I know it is a small pocket.
Kenneth Andrade: So, the balance sheets are as good as they can be, despite a long cycle. Obviously, there are a lot of these companies that have legs and some of them already displaying their ability to manage the entire cycle despite consumer spending evaporating in the West. So, give it some time during the year. That bottom has already formed. We will see the businesses break out from that trend over the course sometime during this year. Some of them are not great in terms of valuation, but I guess you will get some pointers on the market now.
The other one is pharmaceuticals. I am trying to understand if what succeeded for Indian I.T. at some point of time were volumes and what will succeed for pharma will be volumes, because the capacities are out there. Once demand recovers, they will actually take market share from the others.
Now, the valuation game you have played well. Is now the time for growth in those businesses? Have you also added to the healthcare portfolio beyond the U.S. generic makers?
Kenneth Andrade: The valuation of healthcare is still very fair. It is not very expensive. ... Now, volumes were coming in, pricing wasn’t. And profitability is a matrix of volume into price. As long as you have pricing stabilization, which seems to have happened in pockets, I think they are responding to the volume growths that these companies can deliver. And they are delivering that. Variations are there and they are not anywhere close to their highs. Now, it is left to execution and a lot of these companies have been executing reasonably well. We will just wait and see our transitions over the course of the next year. You are probably too. I think we have slightly longer cycles and then, just a year or two, as far as this space is concerned. It would be a much more measured approach. Investors will take a much more measured approach to some of these companies, given the fact that there is also regulatory risk standing out there. But I think they have got a fairly decent runaway from where they stand currently. It is volume growth for pharma, but it boils down to the same for any other industry that you actually look for. It is volume into price.
I think as long as we are globally competitive, we will get out volume market share from the rest of the world. So, if we were to transition, we have got to navigate that course of being going to 5% of the world's GDP or 5% of the world market share or higher. I think the only place that can come from, or you can predict is, how much of volume market share can you get.That volume market share that you will get will also come through the loss of capital because you have globally competitive cost structures.
But that always existed, right? They had the capacity to do volumes. They were globally competitive. For the last 24-36 months, they haven’t been able to do much. So therefore, this extended cycle that we talked about could well happen. I am just trying to understand that the current state of affairs might continue for a few more months before the volume growth comes in.
Kenneth Andrade: You are talking about pharmaceuticals. I think it is going to be a measured approach to how this market will grow. Volume was always there, pricing was not there. So, there has only been a pricing problem that this industry had. It seems largely resolved at this point in time. We always had the volumes, but we never had any pricing power, which is what happened in terms of growth in this business. I think it shows some level of stabilisation now.
You still like that bucket of pharma or healthcare versus some of the others. I mean there are hospitals, diagnostics, API companies, Indian exposed pharma companies. Do you still like U.S. generic makers the most?
Kenneth Andrade: We don’t run very diversified portfolios. We went on the path of some of these companies. I think we will just stick to that for a while till it plays out.
You mentioned B2G, and two or three pockets out there. Suddenly, out of the blue railways came up and the companies were talking about some very large numbers. There is defence and there is power, which is getting orders by the dozen. And every company, which is a generation company or ancillary company or a grid company is talking about very large order flows and numbers. It is something that has failed to deceive all of these three pockets in the past. This time around, thus far, it seems real. Where is it that you have doubts? Where is it that you have agreements?
Kenneth Andrade: I don't think there are any doubts as far as the capex cycle is concerned. I don't think that is the problem, I think the government has put its best foot forward in terms of creating that demand environment that is there. You saw what happened in roads, in rest of the infrastructure space. You have also seen that happening in defence. So, all of that will come through. So, there are no doubts as far as the demand environment is concerned. It is just that the number of companies that are there are in the entire industry is a finite number of companies that operate in that environment, and you have to choose in that finite environment. Some of them may not be given the same valuation comfort as some of the other parts in our portfolio.
Where is it that you have the conviction about the longevity of the cycle?
Kenneth Andrade: So, I will go back to some of the introductory answers that I had. The capex cycle will be driven by the availability of cash on corporate balance sheets and that they are completely unlevered in this cycle. Longevity comes from your ability to spend. And when there is a demand environment and corporates expand their balance sheets to this demand environment, I think it starts the entire virtual cycle that is there. So, where we are and how we look at it at the end of the decade and I think I have no doubt that the cycle is elongated and there are multiple ways to participate there.
From these three pockets, which ones are B2G?
Kenneth Andrade: So, the end of this problem is the commodity side. You go back to 2000-2008 normal infrastructure capex that took place actually translated into commodity prices. So, you had both of them participate in the same cycle. I think we are going down the same path over the course of the next couple of years. So, if like they said that commodities are the place where you have had reasonable valuations, hasn’t done anything for the last couple of years, but at the same time has transitioned their balance sheets to be probably the best you have seen in a decade-and-a-half. That is what our objective is, probably sitting in the environment that the government spends, that the lifecycle of that cashflow has finally come back to the commodity cycle.
Real estate as a sector did really well. We are in probably year two or three of this upcycle; not at the start or at the end, maybe in the middle. How are you looking at this cycle? How are you playing it? Is it through pure play developers? Is it through ancillaries?
Kenneth Andrade: The development cycle, I think it is probably the largest part of the real estate cycle that exists. You got the liability segment, which largely mortgages and the second-largest part is the developer cycle. It is so really consolidated marketplace. There are probably five developers that you can participate and all of them seem to have pricing power. All of them seem to be getting their liability side, which is the cost of capital, in place. ... They are still reasonably priced as far as their valuation is concerned. I think that is the sweet spot that we have. When we talk about the ancillaries, it is a very fragmented business or rather I perceive it to be a very fragmented business and it is still extremely small compared to the size and opportunity size that the developers have.
So, our preference has been developers for some time. We have gone down the path of looking at some of the ancillaries, but haven't come up with anything which is very scalable from our point of view.
Any risks to the second half? I know you mentioned that things look okay, but what are the risks that you gaze out or envisage?
Kenneth Andrade: It is a very pricey market. Second, we have probably hit our peak in terms of margins, in terms of operating leverages that are there. That is something that we need to digest. So that is probably the biggest challenge that I see going into the second half of the year. On the international side, let us see how resolutions take place across the world and how the monetary policy of the different countries shape up. So, probably those are two things that are there from an international perspective. Domestically, I think we are sitting pretty comfortably at this point.