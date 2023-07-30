Peak Margins In First Half Of 2023 To Be Challenge For Second, Says Kenneth Andrade

Was the portfolio aligned towards that? Are you changing the mix because the Indian government capex is reasonably strong in select pockets, which could be seeing multiplier effect as well?

You believe that at some point the western economies will start rebuilding. That hasn't quite happened and the demand or the economic structure out there is not looking as robust as it would be in a rebuilding phase.

Kenneth Andrade: So, let us look at the macro part first. Let us look at it from a portfolio perspective where we are right now.

When looking from our portfolio perspective, which obviously includes a lot of the businesses that we have been holding through the last couple of years, it is absent for any direct consumer businesses. We are largely in the industrials. A large part of those industrials bet on global capex recovery and also big capex spends by governments and individual countries. I am hinting towards the pharma space out here and that has been the core of our portfolio and that has been so for some period of time.

Now, some part of the portfolio has gotten reasonably well priced, in anticipation of further growth coming in for the realignment of some other capital that is there in the entire system. Our point of view right now is that if there are any pockets of opportunity that are of reasonable value, it is somewhere sitting in the commodity space which has had a weak year-and-a-half, probably two, both in terms of the stock prices as well as the earning delivery. So, that is the pocket of opportunity that is sitting out there.

Now, all of this ties into the same basket—government spending. Where it will emerge, how it will emerge. But I am not going down the macro of that. Let us forget it. Commodities haven't done well for a long period of time. I think the entire operating leverage that was there with commoditiesis was based on the negative side. Commodity prices came up, raw material prices stabilized, profitability came back to its 10-year averages.

If you look at the pharmaceutical space, I think it has done reasonably well in the near term. But that market is all about consolidation, consolidating the rest of the market space across the world. We have got some of the largest capacities coming here today, and it is consolidating what is happening in the West. Whether it is services, whether it is manufacturing, I think the Indian companies are reasonably good job in terms of going up.

Now, in industrials while there is a pickup and the numbers are good, I think the price multiples of some of these companies are harder to digest right now. Though they are not exorbitant, they were more expensive than where we bought that. So, these are the three buckets of companies that are there in our portfolios. There are opportunities that will play out in all of them. I think the safest haven for us to incrementally deploy capital is in the commodity basket and that is trading at fair valuations at the lower end of the cycle and that is essentially where we are heading right now.

Now, in all three industries that we are present, we are also globally very competitive. In metals, we are among the lowest cost producers of the commodities in the world. In pharmaceuticals, we have delivered the lowest cost solution in the world. I have spoken about I.T., but I.T. is also something where we are fairly competitive and have demonstrated leadership capabilities in services out there. So, tie in both of these—low cost ability to deliver the product as well as fair valuations—if there is a minor revival, I think we should be okay as far as the portfolio is concerned.