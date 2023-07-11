PCBL Stock At Hit Record High On Specialty Chemicals Capacity Expansion

Shares of PCBL Ltd. hit a record high on Tuesday after it commissioned the first phase of its specialty chemicals capacity expansion in Gujarat.

The Mundra plant has a chemical production capacity of 20,000 tonne-per-annum after the commissioning of the first phase. It will expand to a 40,000 tonne-per-annum capacity upon completion, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company is a major producer of carbon black, which is used as reinforcing filler in rubber compounds like tyres and other performance materials.