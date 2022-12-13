Paytm's Board Approves Rs 850-Crore Share Buyback

The board of Paytm's parent One97 Communications Ltd. approved a proposal to buy back equity shares worth Rs 850 crore.

The parent of the payments platform will repurchase 1.049 crore equity shares, representing 1.6% of the total paid-up share capital, according to an exchange filing. It will repurchase shares through the open market route at up to Rs 810 apiece. The maximum buyback price represents a 50% premium to Tuesday's closing price.

The company's management had earlier said that given the company’s "prevailing liquidity/financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders".

The company will utilise at least 50% of the amount earmarked as the maximum buyback size, it said.

The digital payments provider said that its directors and key management personnel—including Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer; and Madhur Deora, president and chief financial officer—will not sell any shares during the buyback period.