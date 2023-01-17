Paytm To Turn Operationally Profitable By March, Says Goldman Sachs

Paytm may turn operationally profitable by March 2023, according to Goldman Sachs, two quarters ahead of the brokerage's earlier expectations and the company's own guidance.

The brokerage also maintained 'buy' ratings on One97 Communications Ltd., the operator of Paytm, while raising its target price to Rs 1,120 apiece from Rs 1,100 apiece, implying an upside of over 100%.

Paytm is also a part of Goldman Sachs' Asia (excluding Japan) 'Conviction List', which contains select "buy"-rated stocks based on the size and likelihood of realisation of their return potential.

The company's FY23 lending volumes are tracking around 90% higher compared to its estimates in December 2021, while maintaining healthy credit metrics, Goldman said. "This, coupled with stronger payment margins, has resulted in the company’s profitability continuing to surprise to the upside."

The presence of UPI reimbursement from the central government in the March 2023 quarter is also a key factor for its faster-than-expected operational break-even call, Goldman Sachs said.

However, founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in April last year that the company would break even on operating Ebitda (before ESOP costs) by the quarter ending September 2023.

"We believe Paytm’s margin print in Q3 will further increase the street’s confidence in the company’s ability to be profitable in CY23. Paytm’s monthly transacting users, loan disbursals, and devices deployed continue to surprise us positively, and we have further raised our estimates for these metrics in this note; however, the mix shift towards UPI has also been faster, resulting in cuts to our payment revenue estimates," the brokerage said in a Jan. 16 note.