Paytm Shares Jump As Board To Consider Buyback Proposal

The buyback plan comes after the company's stock lost 76% of its value from its IPO price of Rs 2,150, amid concerns over its path to profitability.

The company's plan to reward shareholders is in line with other new-age companies such as Nykaa, which also announced a stock split and bonus issue.

Shares of the company gained 7.04% to Rs 544 apiece, compared with a 0.06% gain benchmark Nifty 50. On Nov. 23, the stock hit an all-time low of Rs 438.35 per share.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain 'buy', three suggest 'hold' and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 64.5%.